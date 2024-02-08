Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together on screen in the upcoming film Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will hit the big screen on January 12. Days before the release of the film, the makers unveiled the third single.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi share loving moments in romantic track

On January 10, the makers of Merry Christmas unveiled the romance track, Raat Akeli Thi from the film. The song features the lead pair of the film Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. They can be seen taking a stroll in the night and sharing a romantic time together.

Raat Akeli Thi is sung by Arijit Singh. The track is composed by Pritam and brings the old-world charm featured in the film. The lyrics of the Merry Christmas mesmerising track are penned by Varun Grover. The music is handled by Pritam.

When will Merry Christmas release?

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed. The movie will now hit the big screens on January 12.

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani under the production banner of Tips Productions, which has been a leading production house for the last 25 years with films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Race, Ishq Vishq, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahaani under their name. The film is shot and will release in Hindi and in Tamil languages. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.