Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Milap Zaveri to reunite with Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4?

The makers of Masti are reportedly gearing up for their next and fourth installment. As per reports, the movie will be directed by Milap Zaveri.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Masti star cast
Masti star cast | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The creators of the hit comedy franchise Masti, which debuted in 2004 and was followed by Masti 2 (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016), will now release its next and fourth installment. Indra Kumar directed the first three installments, but according to recent reports, filmmaker Milap Zaveri will direct the fourth. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani played the main leads in the franchise.

Masti poster | Image: IMDb

 

Masti 4 is on the cards?

As per a report by Film Companion, the makers of Masti are currently working on their fourth installment. The source revealed, “Yes, its true. They are planning to revive the Masti franchise. It is expected to be one of the first of its kind in sex comedies and the makers are keen on wanting to take it ahead. In fact, the script is ready and Milap Zaveri has also come on board as the director."

Masti poster | Image: IMDb

 

When asked about the casting of the film, the source added, "Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani are aware of this and they can’t wait to reunite. They last came together for this film, almost seven years ago. But the makers are currently busy looking for the leading ladies and are yet to finalize on the same."

What are the other speculations around Masti 4?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have not made an announcement about the movie because they have been waiting for the right time. The source revealed, "20 years ago, in April 2004, the first film, Masti released. As it completes twenty years this year, they will be making an announcement on the same day, or they, Indra Kumar and Ashoke Thakeria might look at commencing shoot around the same time."

Masti poster | Image: IMDb

 

Meanwhile, the first installment of Masti featured an ensemble cast of Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Genelia D'Souza, Amrita Rao, and Tara Sharma, the second installment, Grand Masti, starred Sonalee Kulkarni, Manjari Fadnis, Karishma Tanna, Mariyam Zakharia, Bruna Abdullah, and Kainaat Arora. Great Grand Masti starred Puja Banerjee, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Das, and Mishti Chakraborty as the leading ladies.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

