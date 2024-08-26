Published 18:45 IST, August 26th 2024
'Mimi Didi' Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya To Family, Fans Miss Nick Jiju
Priyanka Chopra's Brother Wedding: The actress flew to India and attended the intimate celebration of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya on August 25.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra at brother's wedding | Image: Siddharth Chopra/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:45 IST, August 26th 2024