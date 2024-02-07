Advertisement

The makers of Mirg, starring Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni, have finally released the teaser on Friday, January 19. Helmed by Tarun Sharma, the video offers a glimpse inside the world of crime. The film also stars Shwetaabh Singh and Raj Babbar in the lead roles. The film marks the last film of Satish, owing to his death in March 2023.

A look at Mirg teaser

The teaser opens with a text that reads, "The difference between the HUNTER and the HUNTED is ONE LETTER," followed by a scene where men with guns are hunting the Mirg (a mountain leopard found in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh). However, instead of hunting Mirg, a man kills one of his fellow members. Then enters Satish Kaushik with guns in both hands, looking all furious.

(A still from the teaser | Image: NaMaProductions/YouTube)

In the next few frames, we see men opting for violence and killing people with their guns. Towards the end, Satish Kaushik once again enters the frame, this time swearing to kill a man named Bunty. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Anup Soni, Shwetaabh and Raj Babbar's characters. The teaser raises several questions such as Why is he following orders blindly? Why does no one not revolt even when treated badly? Are powerful people really as powerful or untouchable as the myths claim? Or can myths be just stories to amplify and create fear?

More about Mirg

The film is set in the jungles of Himachal, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama. It is the journey of realization that in the jungle the difference between the hunter and the hunted is just one letter, nothing more, nothing less. The film explores the journey of one man, Anil, a smart, yet caged order-following boy. One incident and his attachment to his coworker (Ravi) changes his perspective of everything around him.

The film is being produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh and Tarun Sharma in association with NaMa Productions & OneShot Films. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 9.