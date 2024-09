Published 04:54 IST, September 13th 2024

Mirzapur To Get New Kaleen Bhaiya, Hrithik Roshan Replacing Pankaj Tripathi? Netizens Unhappy

According to recent rumours, Hrithik Roshan might be cast in the film adaptation of the popular series Mirzapur, taking on the iconic role of Kaleen Bhaiya.