×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Mr India 2 Producer Boney Kapoor Ropes In Hollywood Studio For Reboot

Boney Kapoor will be backing the Mr India trilogy, said to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The cast of the reboot has not been revealed yet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mr India, Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's Mr India was not the first India's superhero film | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports-drama movie Maidaan. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles and will hit the big screens on Eid 2024. Ahead of the film’s release, the producer shed light on his other anticipated movies like No Entry and Mr India.

Boney Kapoor confirms sequel for Mr India 

Boney Kapoor gave an update about the sequel to the classic 1987 movie Mr India, which featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur. One of the first sci-fi movies in Hindi cinema, the film was about a man who discovers the formula to become invisible and uses his powers to fight evil forces. The filmmaker-producer said he is in talks with a Hollywood studio for Mr India 2.

Official poster of Mr India | Image: IMDb

“That also will happen, maybe as soon as No Entry 2 is out. I have been approached by a big Hollywood studio to do Mr India. So, it’s Zee, me and the studio,” he claimed. In 2020, Zee Studios announced they have signed director Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a Mr India trilogy, a re-imagining of the popular film.

Advertisement

Boney Kapoor says the No Entry sequel will have 10 female stars 

The original stars won't feature in the No Entry 2, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting ten female actors for the project. "That chapter is over. Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination," the producer told PTI.

Advertisement
A file photo of Boney Kapoor | Image: Instagram 

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked, the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” he added. In January, there were unconfirmed media reports stating that Varun, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will feature in the sequel. No Entry 2 will go on floors in December, added the producer, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. It is set to release in theatres on April 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

India's NEXT CAPTAIN?

4 minutes ago
Home Minister Amit Shah To Start Poll Campaign In Karnataka From April 2

Home Minister Amit Shah

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

12 minutes ago
GOWDA

Tejaswini Gowda

12 minutes ago
Guwahati

assam cm reveals

14 minutes ago
Man recreating SRK's iconic look from 'Mohabbatein. '

Mohabbatein Movie

15 minutes ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

16 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

17 minutes ago
haryana job seeker

Haryana Job Seeker

23 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls.

Biden on 2024 Election

27 minutes ago
'To Share Grief': Husbands in jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

Sunita Kejriwal

28 minutes ago
High Alert

ISIS HIGH ALERT

28 minutes ago
Ankur Warikoo on udible has got you covered

Plan money management

31 minutes ago
UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga River

UP: 3 Men Drown In Ganga

32 minutes ago
Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh

43 minutes ago
Government bonds

JP Associates

an hour ago
Team India win a trophy

T20 WC squad to April

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle3 hours ago

  3. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News6 hours ago

  4. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo