Mr India 2 Producer Boney Kapoor Ropes In Hollywood Studio For Reboot

Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports-drama movie Maidaan. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in the lead roles and will hit the big screens on Eid 2024. Ahead of the film’s release, the producer shed light on his other anticipated movies like No Entry and Mr India.

Boney Kapoor confirms sequel for Mr India

Boney Kapoor gave an update about the sequel to the classic 1987 movie Mr India, which featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. It was directed by Shekhar Kapur. One of the first sci-fi movies in Hindi cinema, the film was about a man who discovers the formula to become invisible and uses his powers to fight evil forces. The filmmaker-producer said he is in talks with a Hollywood studio for Mr India 2.

Official poster of Mr India | Image: IMDb

“That also will happen, maybe as soon as No Entry 2 is out. I have been approached by a big Hollywood studio to do Mr India. So, it’s Zee, me and the studio,” he claimed. In 2020, Zee Studios announced they have signed director Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a Mr India trilogy, a re-imagining of the popular film.

Boney Kapoor says the No Entry sequel will have 10 female stars

The original stars won't feature in the No Entry 2, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting ten female actors for the project. "That chapter is over. Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination," the producer told PTI.

A file photo of Boney Kapoor | Image: Instagram

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked, the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” he added. In January, there were unconfirmed media reports stating that Varun, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will feature in the sequel. No Entry 2 will go on floors in December, added the producer, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. It is set to release in theatres on April 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

