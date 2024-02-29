Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Murder Mubarak First Look: Karisma Kapoor Makes Acting Comeback After 12 Years With Sara-led Movie

Actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to star in the official adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Murder Mubarak
Murder Mubarak | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Murder Mubarak which will have its premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 15. Earlier today, the makers revealed new posters featuring the ensemble cast, including Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

First-look posters of Murder Mubarak unveiled

Netflix took to social media to share the posters and unveiled each character as a potential suspect in the murder mystery. The caption reads, "Dilli ki posh galliyon mein hua hai qatl, aur ye hai humare 7 aaropi. Kaun hai asli Qatil? Murder Mubarak arrives on 15 March, only on Netflix!"

 

 

What more do we know about Murder Mubarak?

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s "Club You To Death." As secrets unravel and lies surface, the story delves into a pool of suspects. Pankaj Tripathi will be leading the cast as a non-traditional cop who explores the web of deceit surrounding the murder.

Advertisement

Murder Mubarak marks Karisma Kapoor’s return to cinema after 12 years

Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishq in 2012 and before that was also on a break for 6 long years. Fans of Karisma hold great expectations from this movie which might resurrect the actress' career. She was supposed to make her acting comeback with Brown. However, the series is yet to release.

Advertisement

 

 

Director Homi Adajania has praised the cast and said in an official statement, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations, and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit.”

 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

11 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

15 minutes ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

2 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

2 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

14 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

14 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

14 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

15 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

15 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

19 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7-6.9% in December quarter: Report

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  2. IndiGo to expand domestic reach with six new routes

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 30,000 Since Start of Israel-Hamas War

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Pet-proof Your Home With These Tips To Welcome Furry Friends

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  5. All is well: DK Shivakumar After Meeting Vikaramaditya

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo