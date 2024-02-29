Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Murder Mubarak which will have its premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 15. Earlier today, the makers revealed new posters featuring the ensemble cast, including Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

First-look posters of Murder Mubarak unveiled

Netflix took to social media to share the posters and unveiled each character as a potential suspect in the murder mystery. The caption reads, "Dilli ki posh galliyon mein hua hai qatl, aur ye hai humare 7 aaropi. Kaun hai asli Qatil? Murder Mubarak arrives on 15 March, only on Netflix!"

What more do we know about Murder Mubarak?

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s "Club You To Death." As secrets unravel and lies surface, the story delves into a pool of suspects. Pankaj Tripathi will be leading the cast as a non-traditional cop who explores the web of deceit surrounding the murder.

Murder Mubarak marks Karisma Kapoor’s return to cinema after 12 years

Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishq in 2012 and before that was also on a break for 6 long years. Fans of Karisma hold great expectations from this movie which might resurrect the actress' career. She was supposed to make her acting comeback with Brown. However, the series is yet to release.

Director Homi Adajania has praised the cast and said in an official statement, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations, and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit.”