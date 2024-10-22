Published 20:07 IST, October 22nd 2024
Nepo Kid Alia Bhatt Is Responsible: Director Vasan Bala Finds Support As Jigra Flops
Alia Bhatt's Jigra has not even been able to recover one-third of its budget. The director, Vasan Bala has taken the fall for failure, but netizens disagree.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jigra's failure has started a conversation around who should take the fall for the film flopping | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:07 IST, October 22nd 2024