Published 16:24 IST, September 27th 2024

New Mom Yami Gautam Resumes Work Four Months After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

Actress Yami Gautam, who has been embracing the joys of motherhood, is back to work and recently attended a special event. She shared stunning pictures from the occasion, showcasing her radiant spirit and elegance as she balances her professional commitments with her new role as a mother.