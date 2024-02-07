Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Not Love & War, THIS Was Supposed To Be Ranbir-Alia's 1st Film Together With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the second time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War after Brahmastra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to share the screen space for the second time after Brahmastra. The couple will star in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Love & War with Vicky Kaushal. However, do you know, that this was not supposed to be the first film of Alia and Ranbir together with Bhansali?

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for Balika Vadhu

Earlier, in an interview, Alia had revealed that she had once given a screen test for Bhansali's Balika Vadhu, which was supposed to star Ranbir as well. She was then 11 when she clicked some shots with Ranbir (then 20), who was an assistant director on Bhansali's Black. The actress didn't get into the detail as to why the film was shelved but she did add how Bhansali framed the picture and gifted it to her.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twin At The Opening Ceremony Of 141st International Olympic Committee Session
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Love & War announcement with Ranbir and Alia shows Bhansali was hell bound to cast them together in a film. The 19-year-old dream will come true when the film will release on the big screen next year on Christmas.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Balika Vadhu screen test pictures

While Alia never shared the picture with her fans, years ago fans discovered it on their own when the actress shared a video on her YouTube channel about her 30 days of Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. In one of the scenes, eagle-eyed fans saw Balika Vadhu's screen test frame sitting on a shelf at Alia's home. The black and white photo shows Ranbir in the forefront with 11-year-old Alia resting her head on his shoulder.  

Meanwhile, both Alia and Ranbir have separately worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya, respectively.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

