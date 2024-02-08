Advertisement

Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, Ira Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who at first had a registered marriage in Mumbai, tied the knot in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Udaipur on January 10.

Aamir Khan Reveals His Emotions Watching Ira Khan Getting Married

Days after his daughter's wedding, Aamir Khan opened up about his emotions and how he felt looking at his daughter walking the aisle. The actor compared his emotions to Shehnai.

He said, "My emotion was like a shehnai, an instrument that is played in shaadis. Shehnai tunes give you a feeling of both happiness and sadness, it gives a mixture of emotions. I was feeling exactly that."