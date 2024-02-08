English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

On Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding With Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan Says I Am Both 'Happy And Sad'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan posed with newlyweds. | Image:Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, Ira Khan recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple, who at first had a registered marriage in Mumbai, tied the knot in a beautiful Christian ceremony in Udaipur on January 10.

Aamir Khan Reveals His Emotions Watching Ira Khan Getting Married 

Days after his daughter's wedding, Aamir Khan opened up about his emotions and how he felt looking at his daughter walking the aisle. The actor compared his emotions to Shehnai.

He said, "My emotion was like a shehnai, an instrument that is played in shaadis. Shehnai tunes give you a feeling of both happiness and sadness, it gives a mixture of emotions. I was feeling exactly that."

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

