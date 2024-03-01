Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Parineeti Chopra Says She Was A Student On Chamkila Set, Reveals What She Learnt From Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti Chopra revealed that she used to think that she could speak and sing in Punjabi, but then she met Diljit Dosanjh and got a reality check.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chamkila
A still from the set | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is on the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs that were social commentaries or devotionals became massive hits in the 80s. Recently, the actress shared her experience working with the movie.

Parineeti Chopra learned THIS from Diljit Dosanjh

In an interview with PTI, Parineeti shared that it was a dream role for her when she signed the film. Opening up about her preparations, Parineeti revealed that she used to think that she could speak and sing in Punjabi. However, her bubble burst when she met Diljit Dosanjh and got the reality check in both departments.

(A file photo of Parineeti | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Parineeti | Image: Instagram)

"I was a student in front of Diljit. I used to check my diction with Diljit. (That) I am pronouncing the word correctly or not, or how should I do it? The biggest challenge for us was that we should not sing like us. We had to try to sing like Amarjot and Chamkila," she added.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Parineeti | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Parineeti | Image: Instagram)

When Dijit Dosanjh was offered Chamkila

The Punjabi singer shared a funny incident when Imtiaz Ali offered him Amar Singh Chamkila. Singer-actor revealed when he learned about Bollywood's plans for Chamkila, he questioned their approach, thinking, "We will make it," leading to the creation of the fictional film Jodi due to rights issues. However, when the pandemic hit, Jodi couldn't be released and then he got a call from Imtiaz. Anticipating legal repercussions over rights, Diljit was surprised when the director offered him the film. "I thought he would sue us, but he wanted to cast me," the actor added.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Diljit | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Diljit | Image: Instagram)

Chamkila is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

6 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

7 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

7 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

16 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. A Soldier Guns Down 4 People in Germany, Then Turns Himself In

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Indrani Mukerjea Docu-Series Finally Available For Streaming On OTT

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Air India’s rebranding sees new soundtrack ‘India takes flight’

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. 5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. आसाराम बापू को रेप केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं मिली राहत

    11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo