×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Priyanka Chopra Drops Unseen Photo With Thalapathy Vijay As Thamizhan Clocks 22 Years

In the throwback picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sharing a stage with Thalapathy Vijay and music composer D.Imman.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka-Vijay unseen photo
Priyanka-Vijay unseen photo | Image:Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra began her acting career with the Tamil film Thamizhan. Recently, she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its release. Priyanka shared an unseen photo alongside Thalapathy Vijay on her Instagram handle to celebrate the special occasion.

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Vijay

In the throwback unseen picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sharing a stage with Thalapathy Vijay and music composer D.Imman. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "22 years of Thamizan." Thamizhan (2002) was Priyanka's first film since winning Miss World in 2000. Following that, she appeared in her first Hindi film, Andaaz, in 2003, alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Priyanka shares unseen photo with Vijay | Image: Instagram

 

Priyanka has progressed significantly since then. She is currently shooting in France for her upcoming film Heads of State and has shared photos of her daughter Malti Marie. Malti was seen taking pictures of Priyanka with her toy camera. The toddler was also seen enjoying some French cuisine and strolling around the city. Priyanka and Malti were also seen having some fun at the park.

Priyanka shares her working experience with Vijay

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra shared her working experience with Vijay. She said, "I remember Tamizhan, which was really difficult for me as I did not know Tamil as a language. I was learning it phonetically, memorising it, understanding the meaning behind it, and then saying my lines. But, I loved watching my co-actor Vijay – he was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility on set. Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves the set." Meanwhile, Priyanka played the role of Priya in the film and Thalapathy essayed the role of Surya. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

4 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

4 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

7 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

8 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

8 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

8 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

8 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

8 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

10 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

13 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

14 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

15 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

16 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

19 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo