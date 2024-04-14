Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra began her acting career with the Tamil film Thamizhan. Recently, she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its release. Priyanka shared an unseen photo alongside Thalapathy Vijay on her Instagram handle to celebrate the special occasion.

Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo with Vijay

In the throwback unseen picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sharing a stage with Thalapathy Vijay and music composer D.Imman. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "22 years of Thamizan." Thamizhan (2002) was Priyanka's first film since winning Miss World in 2000. Following that, she appeared in her first Hindi film, Andaaz, in 2003, alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Priyanka shares unseen photo with Vijay | Image: Instagram

Priyanka has progressed significantly since then. She is currently shooting in France for her upcoming film Heads of State and has shared photos of her daughter Malti Marie. Malti was seen taking pictures of Priyanka with her toy camera. The toddler was also seen enjoying some French cuisine and strolling around the city. Priyanka and Malti were also seen having some fun at the park.

Priyanka shares her working experience with Vijay

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra shared her working experience with Vijay. She said, "I remember Tamizhan, which was really difficult for me as I did not know Tamil as a language. I was learning it phonetically, memorising it, understanding the meaning behind it, and then saying my lines. But, I loved watching my co-actor Vijay – he was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility on set. Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves the set." Meanwhile, Priyanka played the role of Priya in the film and Thalapathy essayed the role of Surya.