Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in India with their daughter Malti Marie. Now, photos of the family celebrating an intimate Holi are going viral on social media. Priyanka and Nick celebrated the Holi with their family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family.

For the celebrations, Priyanka could be seen wearing an all-white ensemble and bindi. Nick wore a kurta set.