Updated March 25th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Celebrate Holi With Family In India - See Photos

Photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrating the Holi festival with the extended Chopra family in India are going viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in India with their daughter Malti Marie. Now, photos of the family celebrating an intimate Holi are going viral on social media. Priyanka and Nick celebrated the Holi with their family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family.

For the celebrations, Priyanka could be seen wearing an all-white ensemble and bindi. Nick wore a kurta set. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

