Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned two on January 15. The couple hosted an intimate Elmo-themed birthday party for their little one. Nick Jonas also took to his social media handle to drop photos from Malti Marie's birthday bash.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a day out by the beachside to celebrate their daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. The couple's close friends and family members were in attendance. Now, Nick Jonas finally shared a string of photos from Malti Marie's intimate Elmo-themed birthday bash. Sharing the photos, he captioned, "Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️."

In one of the photos, Malti Marie can be seen dressed in pink and posing with tiara and a heart-shaped pink sunglasses. In other pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen posing with different and funny props during the birthday bash. The decor of the party grabbed the attention of their fans as it had "Malti's world" written in the backdrop. Soon after Nick Jonas made the post, their fans and friends took to the comments to shower Malti with birthday wishes.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in Malti Marie's 2nd birthday in LA

Several videos and photos from Malti Marie's birthday celebrations were making the rounds on the internet. A video featured Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra taking a stroll by the beach, while some other photos featured them playing with Malti during the beach birthday party. One of the photos also featured Nick Jonas' brother arriving on the beach with a giant kite.

Others, including the couple's friends Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri, were seen assisting with the low-key birthday preparations. Only a glimpse of the birthday girl Malti Marie was caught by the cameras. Nick's brother, Frankie Jonas, was also a part of the celebration. It appeared that only close friends and family attended the Malti Marie's birthday celebration in LA.