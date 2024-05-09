Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his film Srikanth Bolla. Based on the life of the eponymous industrialist the film will hit the big screens on May 10. Ahead of the release, the actor has expressed concern about the rise of deepfake cases in the country.

What did Rajkummar Rao say about AI?

Recently several celebrities have fallen prey to the deepfake videos created using Artificial Intelligence. Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt are among the few celebrities who have been victims of the fake videos. Expressing concerns on the same in a conversation with ANI, Rajkummar Rao stressed the need for stricter laws and punishments in matters like these.

A file photo of Rajkummar Rao | Image: Instagram

He asserted that tools of AI should be used for good and not be misused. The actor also shared that only a small percentage of the population is actually aware of the dangers of AI. He said, “If someone misuses it or anything, there should be very strict laws.”

Advertisement

I started going to blind school: Rajkummar Rao on his preparation for Srikanth Bolla

In the upcoming movie, Rajkummar Rao will essay the role of the industrialist. The story of the film revolves around the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, who did not let his visual impairment come in his way of establishing Bollant Industries. The actor shared that he had to go through intense training for the role.

Advertisement

He told ANI, “It was necessary. That preparation was needed for this film because I have never played a visually impaired role before. So, it all started when I started going to blind school. I started working with a lot of people who were visually impaired in real life.” He recalled spending extensive time with visually impaired people and taking videos of them to adapt their mannerisms. He added, “I spent a lot of time with Srikanth as I am depicting his life on screen. So, I got a lot from him which I used in my performance.” Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.