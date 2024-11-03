Published 21:53 IST, November 3rd 2024
Rajpal Yadav Diwali And Meat Controversy Explained: Why Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Star Getting Trolled?
A video of the actor has been trending on social media in which he snatched a journalist's camera who posed a question to him over his comments on Diwali.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajpal Yadav is in soup after a video of him snatching a reporter's phone went viral | Image: X
Advertisement
21:21 IST, November 3rd 2024