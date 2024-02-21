Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:13 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Now Married, 1st PHOTOS of Newlyweds Awaited
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Anand Karaj ceremony has concluded, making their wedding official. They will now follow it up with a Sindhi ceremony.
रकुल प्रीत सिंह और जैकी भगनानी की शादी | Image:Social Media
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani hosted their star-studded wedding ceremony At ITC Grand in South Goa. The couple sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony in a Anand Karaj ceremony at 3.30 pm. The Sikh style wedding will be followed by a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's respective parentage.
