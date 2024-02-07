Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa later this month. Kicking off their pre-wedding festivities, the couple organised an akhand paath, a glimpse of which was shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

Rakul Preet, Jackky's wedding festivities kick-off in Mumbai

In a photo shared on social media, Rakul wore traditional outfit with dupatta covering her head. She wrote over the photo “waheguru” and “akhand paath”. The photo did feature Jackky so it is unclear if he was present for the puja or not. Nevertheless, this marks the beginning of the couple's wedding festivities that will conclude with them tying the know in Goa on February 21. Jackky has been busy with wrapping up the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is produced under his banner. The Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer will release on Eid later this year.