Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:45 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Pre-wedding Festivities Commence With Akhand Paath
Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa, with pre-wedding festivities kicking off in the city from February 19 onwards.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa later this month. Kicking off their pre-wedding festivities, the couple organised an akhand paath, a glimpse of which was shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle on Saturday.
Rakul Preet, Jackky's wedding festivities kick-off in Mumbai
In a photo shared on social media, Rakul wore traditional outfit with dupatta covering her head. She wrote over the photo “waheguru” and “akhand paath”. The photo did feature Jackky so it is unclear if he was present for the puja or not. Nevertheless, this marks the beginning of the couple's wedding festivities that will conclude with them tying the know in Goa on February 21. Jackky has been busy with wrapping up the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is produced under his banner. The Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer will release on Eid later this year.
Advertisement
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:09 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.