English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Pre-wedding Festivities Commence With Akhand Paath

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa, with pre-wedding festivities kicking off in the city from February 19 onwards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa later this month. Kicking off their pre-wedding festivities, the couple organised an akhand paath, a glimpse of which was shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle on Saturday.  

Rakul Preet, Jackky's wedding festivities kick-off in Mumbai

In a photo shared on social media, Rakul wore traditional outfit with dupatta covering her head. She wrote over the photo “waheguru” and “akhand paath”. The photo did feature Jackky so it is unclear if he was present for the puja or not. Nevertheless, this marks the beginning of the couple's wedding festivities that will conclude with them tying the know in Goa on February 21. Jackky has been busy with wrapping up the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is produced under his banner. The Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer will release on Eid later this year. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News36 minutes ago

  2. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement