Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been in the news since they tied the knot last month (February 21). The couple had a beachside wedding in Goa, in the presence of their family and close friends such as Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal.

The couple has been bombarding our Insta feeds with photos from dreamy weddings and pre-wedding rituals. However, when we thought it was enough, Rakul dropped more photos from the wedding album, this time, to thank those who all made the newlyweds' wedding memorable.

New photos from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding album

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a carousel post starting from a wedding photo, followed by the decor of the mandap to the couple's Anand Karaj ceremony. In the caption, she wrote a long post, thanking the team for making the couple's dream come true. The actress also acknowledged that she has been going overboard with her wedding photos, but clarified that it happens only once in a lifetime so she will not stop until she thanks everyone responsible for making it to their wedding.

An excerpt from her post read, "I know it may be an overdose of wedding posts but it happens only once in a lifetime and it’s not over till I thank the people responsible for making our dream come true... I can go on and on and on but for now let me just say that we are so happy that our dream day looked like a dream".



All you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple's pre-wedding festivities started on February 19 with a sundowner haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi and sangeet. The couple skipped the grand reception bash and concluded the festivities with their wedding.