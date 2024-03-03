Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Share New Photos From Goa Wedding: Our Dream Day Looked Like A Dream

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dropped more photos from her wedding album, this time, to thank those who all made the newlyweds' wedding memorable.

Rakul Preet Singh
A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh. | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been in the news since they tied the knot last month (February 21). The couple had a beachside wedding in Goa, in the presence of their family and close friends such as Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal.

The couple has been bombarding our Insta feeds with photos from dreamy weddings and pre-wedding rituals. However, when we thought it was enough, Rakul dropped more photos from the wedding album, this time, to thank those who all made the newlyweds' wedding memorable.

Advertisement

New photos from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding album

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a carousel post starting from a wedding photo, followed by the decor of the mandap to the couple's Anand Karaj ceremony. In the caption, she wrote a long post, thanking the team for making the couple's dream come true. The actress also acknowledged that she has been going overboard with her wedding photos, but clarified that it happens only once in a lifetime so she will not stop until she thanks everyone responsible for making it to their wedding.

Advertisement

An excerpt from her post read, "I know it may be an overdose of wedding posts but it happens only once in a lifetime and it’s not over till I thank the people responsible for making our dream come true... I can go on and on and on but for now let me just say that we are so happy that our dream day looked like a dream".


All you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple's pre-wedding festivities started on February 19 with a sundowner haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi and sangeet. The couple skipped the grand reception bash and concluded the festivities with their wedding. 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

20 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

20 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

20 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

20 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

20 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Fact-Finding Team Reaches Sandeshkhali to Initiate Probe

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Easy-To-Make Vegetarian Dinner Recipe Ideas

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. Rakul-Jackky Share New Photos From Goa Wedding: Our Dream Day Looked...

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Diljit Takes Gujarati Lessons From Nita At Anant's Wedding Bash

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni gets immersed in Dandiya with wife Sakshi, Dwayne Bravo - WATCH

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo