Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are scheduled to get married in Goa today, February 21, and rumors are circulating that the wedding ceremony is already underway. A picture of their Anand Karaj standee surfaced online earlier today, hinting at the ongoing Sikh marriage ceremony.

The couple is expected to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding later today. They will take the "saath phera" after 3:30 pm at ITC Grand South Goa.