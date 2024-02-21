Updated February 21st, 2024 at 13:37 IST
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Anand Karaj Standee Pic Goes Viral As Ceremony Underway
A picture of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Anand Karaj standee surfaced online earlier today, hinting at the ongoing Sikh marriage ceremony.
Rakul-Jackky Wedding | Image:Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are scheduled to get married in Goa today, February 21, and rumors are circulating that the wedding ceremony is already underway. A picture of their Anand Karaj standee surfaced online earlier today, hinting at the ongoing Sikh marriage ceremony.
The couple is expected to tie the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding later today. They will take the "saath phera" after 3:30 pm at ITC Grand South Goa.
