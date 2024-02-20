Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Animal, is all set to move onto his next role. The actor is currently gearing up for the shoot of Ramayana. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Ahead of the film's shoot, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted flaunting his clean-shaven look for the role of Lord Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor file photo | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor preps for his role in Ramayana

A video has gone viral on social media that features Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his lean physique and a clean-shaven look. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the period film. The movie will reportedly feature Sai Pallavi as the female lead. Ramayan will go on floors in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor file photo | Image: Varinder Chawla

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

As per media reports, Ramayana is going to be a three part film and will feature some of the A-listers from the industry. While makers have been trying to rope in Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman on screen, it is said that Rakul Preet will also join the star cast and play Shurpanakha.

If reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the makers of Ramayana to play Vibhishan in the movie. Meanwhile, the film may also feature actors like Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Naveen Polishetty and Yash among others. However, there has been no official confirmation about anyone being signed for the film. As per media buzz, Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly jet off to the US to begin the pre-visualisation work on the film. Nevertheless, Ramayana will hit the big screens on Diwali 2025, as per media reports.