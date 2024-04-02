×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Randeep Hooda Defends Highway Co-star Alia Bhatt Against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mediocre’ Comment

Randeep Hooda was asked about Kangana Ranaut-Alia Bhatt feud, to which the actor said he feels it was unbecoming of the Manikarnika star to target Alia.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut
Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starred alongside Alia Bhatt in the Imtiaz Ali film Highway. The actor even stood by her when Kangana Ranaut referred to the Raazi star as a “mediocre” performer. When he was recently questioned about it in an interview, Randeep talked about his "spiritual bond" with Alia and how he thought she had been "unfairly targeted" by Kangana. 

Randeep Hooda calls out Kangana Ranaut

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep was asked about Kangana’s one-sided feud with Alia. The actor said he feels it was unbecoming of the Manikarnika star to target Alia. 

 

 

He said, “I stood up for Alia genuinely because she was unfairly targeted. To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did got a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it and I did it.”

Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance ‘mediocre’

Back in 2019, Kangana had made fun of Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy and said that it was “mediocre”. She had said, “I am embarrassed…What is there to beat in Gully Boy Performance ….same snappy muh phat girl… Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far…stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

To which Alia had replied, “I definitely don’t have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does. I really do respect her for that. And, maybe, in a way, she is right. Sometimes we do hold back. My dad also says that there are already so many opinions in the world that it can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion, but I’ll keep it to myself. But, kudos to her as she genuinely speaks really well.”

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:40 IST

