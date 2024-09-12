Published 22:18 IST, September 12th 2024
Randeep Hooda Meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar At His Residence, Calls His Humour 'Inspiring'
Randeep Hooda took to his social media account to share a photo with the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar and penned a long note.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda was hosted by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:18 IST, September 12th 2024