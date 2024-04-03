Advertisement

Randeep Hooda’s Swatantra Veer Savarkar made its theatrical debut on March 22. While the film marked the actor’s directorial debut, it failed to perform well at the box office. Additionally, his project didn’t get any support from his industry peers. In a recent interview, Randeep acknowledged that it's more of a give-and-take situation because he doesn't tweet about other people's movies either.

Randeep Hooda on lack of industry support

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep was asked why his recent release wasn’t promoted by his colleagues in Bollywood. The actor said he didn’t expect it anyway as he doesn’t do the same for them for their films. Citing the example of his Hollywood debut Extraction, Randeep added that his significant role was not talked about by his industry peers.

He said, “I must’ve had one of the meatiest roles in history (for an Indian in Hollywood), but nobody said anything. But yes, sometimes a pat on the back is a good thing.”

Randeep acknowledged that he hardly ever looked for work because he felt dishonest doing so. Working with industry heavyweights such as Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar, he came to understand the value of experimenting with different approaches and working styles. Although he has collaborated with a number of well-known production companies, such as Yash Raj and the Bhatts, he revealed that he has not yet done so with Excel Entertainment.

Advertisement

More about Extraction

Extraction released in the post-pandemic era on April 26, 2020. It turned out to be a blockbuster within no time hitting 99 million views within the first 24 hours.

Advertisement

The film's cast features Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda (his international film debut), Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in major roles.

Advertisement