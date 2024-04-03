×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Randeep Hooda Says Nobody In Bollywood Supported Him For His Hollywood Debut Film Extraction

Randeep Hooda was asked why his movies aren't promoted by his colleagues in Bollywood. The actor said he didn’t expect it as he doesn’t do the same for them.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Randeep Hooda’s Swatantra Veer Savarkar made its theatrical debut on March 22. While the film marked the actor’s directorial debut, it failed to perform well at the box office. Additionally, his project didn’t get any support from his industry peers. In a recent interview, Randeep acknowledged that it's more of a give-and-take situation because he doesn't tweet about other people's movies either.

Randeep Hooda on lack of industry support

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep was asked why his recent release wasn’t promoted by his colleagues in Bollywood. The actor said he didn’t expect it anyway as he doesn’t do the same for them for their films. Citing the example of his Hollywood debut Extraction, Randeep added that his significant role was not talked about by his industry peers.

 

He said, “I must’ve had one of the meatiest roles in history (for an Indian in Hollywood), but nobody said anything. But yes, sometimes a pat on the back is a good thing.”

Randeep acknowledged that he hardly ever looked for work because he felt dishonest doing so. Working with industry heavyweights such as Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar, he came to understand the value of experimenting with different approaches and working styles. Although he has collaborated with a number of well-known production companies, such as Yash Raj and the Bhatts, he revealed that he has not yet done so with Excel Entertainment.

Advertisement

More about Extraction

Extraction released in the post-pandemic era on April 26, 2020. It turned out to be a blockbuster within no time hitting 99 million views within the first 24 hours. 

Advertisement

 

The film's cast features Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda (his international film debut), Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in major roles.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

3 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

4 minutes ago
Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Update'

Electric Scooter Update

11 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board

12 minutes ago
ABCD Anybody Can Dance

Dance Moves Of Prabhudeva

19 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal wins Marrakesh Open

20 minutes ago
12th Fail

Popular Films Of Vikrant

21 minutes ago
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

AIFF closes probe

30 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

31 minutes ago
telecom towers

DoT delays spectrum aucti

37 minutes ago
Alanna Panday

Alanna's Pregnancy Looks

38 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

42 minutes ago
5 Dead After Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy

Telangana

an hour ago
smriti irani and rahul gandhi

Smriti Irani Attacks RaGa

an hour ago
Mukkamaar Brings The Power Of Thousands Of Girls This Women's Day

Mukkamaar Honours Women

an hour ago
Police vehicle attacked at a police station in Shillong

Police Vehicle Attacked

an hour ago
Madhya Pradesh High Court grants divorce to man for cruelty after wife employs tutoring tactics to misguide daughter.

IPC section 498A

an hour ago
Cloud Security

World Cloud Security Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh to Keep Phone Location On | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo