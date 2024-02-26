Advertisement

Don 3 makers recently introduced Kiara Advani as the female lead in the Ranveer Singh starrer. The movie is helmed by Farhan Akhtar and will go on floors in August, as per media reports. Recently, it has been reported that Kiara Advani is all set to begin her training regime for Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to begin training for Don 3

As per a report by Mid Day, Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh will kickstart their physical training sesion for Don 3 by late March. "Ranveer and Kiara will start their physical prep, beginning with agility training, from late March. Experts in martial arts from Thailand have been roped in," quoted Mid Day. It has also been reported that the filmmaker of Don 3, Farhan Akhtar, is quite keen to elevate the ante when it comes to the stunts of the film.

Mid Day further quoted, "In the last few years, Hindi cinema has seen every type of stylised action— from War [2019] to Pathaan [2023] and Fighter. So, Farhan wants to make the action syntax fresh. He has had several meetings with action choreographers from India and other countries to discuss the possibilities. He wants the palette to be different from whatever the tentpole movies have offered in recent years."

What’s new with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer Don 3?

Don 3 is one of the most anticipated films, marking filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return to directing, with actors Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani playing the lead roles. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to have a budget of Rs 275 crore, with multiple reports indicating that it will be shot in expansive global locations.