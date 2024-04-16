Advertisement

Ranveer Singh, who recently visited Kashi for Manish Malhotra's show, talked about the city and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for everything he has done to protect the weaver community. The Manish Malhotra event was themed on Banarasi Saree - A tapestry of Indian culture and Craftsmen.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh says, "We should never forget our roots and cultural heritage, therefore, 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi'...India's youth should come here and feel proud...This is a big day for me..." pic.twitter.com/5lEvlPyMLe — ANI (@ANI)

Ranveer Singh praises PM Modi

After visiting the Kashi temple for the first time, Ranveer Sigh said he had no words to express his feelings. He said, "We deeply appreciate everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community (of Varanasi). He has absolutely changed the face of Kashi in the last 10 years."

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kriti Sanon and actor Ranveer Singh participate in a fashion show curated by Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen' pic.twitter.com/eaR7CLehJR — ANI (@ANI)

He also spoke about the fashion event and said, "The event was amazing. The experience of ramp-walking on the banks of River Ganga felt a million times better than walking at Mumbai's five-star banquets. This event showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of our weaver community."

Ranveer Singh's message to the youth of India

The actor during his conversation also asked the youth to be mindful and aware of the country's heritage. He said, " It is very important to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our country. This month is very significant. Do not lose sight of your responsibility. You are the future of Bharat. Take cognisance of your responsibility... go out and vote."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh & fashion designer Manish Malhotra visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/rR5iKGOmwE — ANI (@ANI)

What else do we know about MM's Kashi event?

Alongside Ranveer Singh, Adipurush star Kriti Sanon walked the ramp on the banks of the river Ganga. The show was a two-day event (April 13-14) organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event took place at the Namo Ghat.