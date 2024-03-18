×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Ranvir Shorey Says Khosla Ka Ghosla Was Stuck In Post Production For 3 Years: Team Kept Spirit Alive

In a recent interview, Ranvir Shorey spoke about Khosla Ka Ghosla's impact on his career and how it took them 3 years to take it to release on the big screen.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Who hasn't watched 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'? This timeless cult comedy not only entertained audiences but also served as a turning point for actor Ranvir Shorey, catapulting him to stardom and transforming his career in Bollywood. In a conversation with ANI, Ranvir spoke about the impact of the film on his career and how it took them 3 years to take it to the big screen. 

It was a group effort to get Khosla Ka Ghosla out there, says Ranvir Shorey 

Shorey revealed that the week Khosla Ka Ghosla hit the screens was a major moment in his life. "That week, actually there were two films, Khosla Ka Khosla and Pyar Ke Side Effects. They both released a week apart and it changed my life that week. It put me on the map. Since then, touch wood, I might have worked less in some years, but I've been doing steady work since then," the actor said.

 

Recalling his initial impressions of the script, Shorey expressed admiration for its flawless screenplay and its lasting impact on him. The Singh Is Kinng actor added that even after the filming ended Khosla Ka Ghosla was stuck in post-production for 2-3 years. 

He said, "...the fact is, after it got made, it got stuck for, I think, post-production money and other stuff for a couple of, two, three years. And we would meet as a team, all of us, Anupamji, Baman, me, Tara, Parvin, Jaideep, Dibakar. We would meet, kind of keep the spirit alive, you know, and try and, okay, you call this one, you know this one...You know, like a group effort to get it out there." 

What is Khosla Ka Ghosla about? 

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps. With a talented ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja, the film's script, written by Jaideep Sahni, enriches its relatable plot. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

