Rashmika Mandanna headlined the recent film Animal. The actress featured in the film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marking his second venture in Bollywood after the 2019 film Kabir Singh. His recent outing became a massive success at the box office and scripted history by becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

However, despite the commercial success, a section of viewers expressed concerns about the film ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist’ stance. Amid divded opinion, Rashmika has opened up about the need to “protect” Sandeep and said that his style of filmmaking is “different”.

Rashmika Mandanna says Sandeep Reddy Vanga functions ‘differently’

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress mentioned that the filmmaker does what he wants and does not change his perception for anyone. She said, “He's just like, 'This is the story I want to say,' and he sticks by it. He doesn't change according to what people want him to change. So, I love that. I think that man should be protected, and he has to be like that for the rest of his life.”

Rashmika Mandanna on the poster of Animal | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

In the same conversation, she mentioned that the filmmaker thinks very “differently”. She mentioned that the director has got the pulse of the audience with Animal and he knows what the cinegoers want. She further hinted that the overwhelming response to the film has prompted the makers to “maintain” the storyline.

Rashmika Mandanna shares details about Animal Park

Rashmika Mandanna also addressed the upcoming sequel of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. She spoke about how much the director likes ‘making films’ and how they are anticipating the release of Animal Park. She commented, “Now, we have the whole universe. We can play around with whatever we want with Animal Park. So, it's exciting. And the things that he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) told me is, of course, it's too baby of a line. He's like, 'Man, I am going to have a blast in Animal Park,' and he is that man who enjoys making films."”

Rashmika Mandanna with Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga during Animal promotions | Image: Ranbir Kapoor Universe/Instagram

Animal hit the big screens on December 22 alongside Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. However, the Ranbir Kapoor film asserted its dominance at the box office and scripted history by becoming the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark in India.