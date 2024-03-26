Advertisement

A lot of celebrities don't hesitate to share their thoughts regarding the inner workings of the film industry, illuminating both its successes and shortcomings. One of these vocal personalities is the veteran actress Raveena Tandon, who has been gracing Bollywood screens since the 1990s, costarring alongside leading actors and working with esteemed filmmakers.

Raveena Tandon on the cutthroat nature of the film industry

In a recent conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena talked about the competitive streak in people in the film industry. The actress called out insecure people who even use other people’s relationships to get ahead in the game.

She said, “Some people are insecure, and they can’t bear to see others succeed. They look for ways to pull others down. This could be via their relationships, via groupism. They could come at you via your boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive."

Raveena insisted that she has never attempted to harm the professional prospects of her associates and she has also never hesitated to work with newcomers. The Aranyak actress went on to say that she has never caused trouble for anyone and that she is prepared to apologize if something she did accidentally caused harm to someone.

What’s next for Raveena Tandon?

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in the web show Karmma Calling, which also marked her OTT debut. Next, she will be seen in Vivek Budakoti’s OTT movie, Patna Shuklla. The film stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29, 2024. Raveena is also a part of Welcome to The Jungle movie, helmed by Ahmed Khan. The comedy film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani and others.