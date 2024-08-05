sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:26 IST, August 5th 2024

Raveena Tandon Recalls Featuring In Iconic Song Shehar Ki Ladki 'As A Favour' For Ashok Honda

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane and recalled how she just took three to four seconds to shoot for the iconic track “Shehar Ki Ladki” from the 1996 film “Rakshak”.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Raveena Tandon
22:26 IST, August 5th 2024