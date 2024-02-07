Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's One-Word Reaction To Citadel Co-star Varun Dhawan's First Look In Baby John

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned cheerleader for her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Citadel India
Team Citadel India | Image:samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan unveiled the title of his upcoming highly anticipated film Baby John today, February 5. The film produced by Atlee, is garnering rave reviews from all around and adding to the list of celebs is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun's Citadel co-star. The actress took to her social media handle to drop a one-word review.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction to Baby John

Varun shared the title teaser on his Instagram handle, which also stars Keerthy Suresh in a leading role, while Wamiqa Gabbi in a supporting role. The title announcement came with a glimpse of Varun's character, who appears fierce. Re-sharing the title video on her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "Masssssss," followed by fire emoticons. Also, she has put the whole post in a heart.

Take a look below:

Watch Baby John's title announcement

The thrilling title announcement reveals an intriguing peek into the film, directed by A. Kaleeswaran. The action entertainer is set to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane stunt sequences. Varun shared the video and simply wrote, "Baby John," followed by high-voltage emoticons.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi's silver screen debut. It also includes Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav as the action entertainer. ‘Baby John’ is an S Thaman musical.

Jio Studios Presents, Baby John in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 31.

About Varun Dhawan and Samantha's Citadel

It is an upcoming Indian TV series and spin-off of the American show Citadel, created by Raj & DK and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. Apart from Varun and Samantha, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

