Sandeep Reddy Vanga Goes Bald, Donates His Hair At Tirupati After Animal Success | See Photos
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's photos featuring his bald look go viral. The Animal director had recently visited the Tirupati temple.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning, March 6. His bald avatar drew as he was spotted at the temple premises dressed in a pink scarf and a dark blue kurta. The filmmaker was sporting a clean, well-shaven appearance and a bald head.
Reportedly, he offered hair to the deity. After his darshan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared about his next project. During media interaction, when asked about his next project, the filmmaker said, “I will be directing a movie called Spirit with Prabhas soon.”
More about Animal
Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga bagged the Best Director award for his film Animal at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its alleged depiction of misogyny.
The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.
Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.
(with inputs from ANI)
