Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Text Him Post Animal Success

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned that Shahid Kapoor might not have seen Animal yet, as he didn't get any text from the actor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor
Sandeep Reddy Vanga (L), Shahid Kapoor (R) | Image:Instagram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, made its theatrical debut in December last year. While the film drew criticism for glorifying misogyny and violence, it was also praised by several celebrities for the portrayal of a negative character. However, the director did not receive any acknowledgment from Shahid Kapoor, the star of his previous film Kabir Singh. In a recent interview, Sandeep mentioned that Shahid might not have seen Animal yet, as that would account for the reason he hasn't heard from him.

Shahid Kapoor didn't contact Sandeep Reddy Vanga 

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Vanga said several people from the industry congratulated him on Animal, including Vijay Devarakonda, who played Arjun Reddy in his debut film. The director claimed that although Vijay messaged him to say that he "loved" the movie, he didn't do so with any ulterior motive of working with him again. 

Vanga stated, “We always have this thing that we have to work on again, but it’s not like he will immediately call me because my film is a hit. Vijay and I are regularly in touch, we talk on the phone.”In response to the question of whether Shahid Kapoor contacted him following the success of Animal, the filmmaker said, “Maybe he still hasn’t seen the film.”

Animal on OTT

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film, currently streaming on Netflix, has stirred controversy due to its violent scenes and portrayal of misogynistic leads, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking choices. 

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

