Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Sara Ali Khan Says She 'Disappointed' Audience With Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1: They Accepted Me...

Sara Ali Khan has delivered a box office hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke last year, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and was seen in Murder Mubarak recently.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan | Image:Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sara Ali Khan will be playing the role of a freedom fighter in the upcoming Prime Video release Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is said to be inspired by the life of Usha Mehta, who ran an underground radio station to disseminate information about India's freedom struggle and inspire people to join the cause against British rule. The actress has delivered a box office hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke last year and was seen in Murder Mubarak recently. As she gears up for her upcoming release, she looked back at the time she "disappointed " her audience.

File photo of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara looks back at 2020 as the "worst year" of her life

Sara's film Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai, clocked two years of its release in December, and is one of her films which earned her praise. She said that the film was the one thing that helped her brave through 2020, which she called the worst year of her life. In the year, she saw the release of Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

A still from Love Aaj Kal | Image: IMDb

Sara told IANS, “2020 was the worst year of my life. I had disappointed my audience, they accepted me right after Kedarnath, I was the one who disappointed them. To come out of that and to win the love of my audience back was a huge personal victory for me. The only thing that kept me going was my character of Rinku in Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai.”

Sara enters the world of period films for the first time

Ae Watan Mere Watan is Sara's first period film. She shared her experience of using props with an old world charm. "It took a very little amount of time for me luckily to get to know how the old radio and props function because I and the setting dada became very good friends on the film. Before the take, we realised that the ‘Reset’ was nobody doing faster than me on the set,” she told the news agency.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to release on Prime Video on March 21.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

