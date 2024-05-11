Advertisement

Sarfarosh, starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, made its theatrical debut in 1999. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the team of the film reunited for a special screening of Sarfarosh in Mumbai. At the same event, the team discussed the possibility of a sequel. Aamir confirmed that Sarfarosh 2 will be made as soon as they get a good script for it.

Is Sarfarosh 2 in the works?

In a media interaction, Aamir asserted having Sarfarosh’s sequel and promised to give the second installment a try. The actor said, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it. So John (the director) you will have to get to work here. Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that.”

In addition to Aamir and Sonali, other cast members including Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, Makarand Deshpande, Smita Jaykar, Ashok Lokhande, Pradeep Rawat and Kamal Adib also marked their presence at the screening event.

More about Sarfarosh

Released in 1999, Aamir Khan took the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in Sarfarosh. The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolved around his cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and elder brother is murdered by terrorists. It’s been 25 years since Sarfarosh was released and to date, it is hailed by many. Sonali Bendre played the role of Aamir’s love interest in the movie.

Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of Sarfarosh was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh’s Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya, Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye, Is Deewane Ladke Ko and Jo Haal Dil Ka.