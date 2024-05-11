Advertisement

Sarfarosh, starring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, made its theatrical debut in 1999. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the team of the film reunited for a special screening of Sarfarosh in Mumbai. It was attended by both the lead actors as well as the supporting cast and crew of the movie.

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre attend Sarfarosh’s special screening

Aamir graced the event dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and denim jeans. Sonali, on the other hand, opted for a red flowy dress. Other cast members including Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, Akhilendra Mishra, Govind Namdev, Makarand Deshpande, Smita Jaykar, Ashok Lokhande, Pradeep Rawat and Kamal Adib also marked their presence at the screening.

More about Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh is one of Aamir Khan's best-loved movies, however, some of his fans may have been too young or weren't even alive when it came out. Given that it discusses issues like arms trafficking and cross-border terrorism, the movie was undoubtedly historic.

Released in 1999, Aamir took the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in Sarfarosh. The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolved around his cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and elder brother is murdered by terrorists. It’s been 25 years since Sarfarosh was released and to date, it is hailed by many. Sonali Bendre played the role of Aamir’s love interest in the movie.

Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of Sarfarosh was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh’s Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya, Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye, Is Deewane Ladke Ko, Jo Haal Dil Ka.