sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 16:18 IST, September 13th 2024

Sector 36 X Review: Netizens Deem Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal's Thriller 'Painful, Eye-Opening'

Sector 36 X Review: The movie, based on real-life incidents, features Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role and was released direct to digital.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in Sector 36
Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in Sector 36 | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

16:18 IST, September 13th 2024