Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Shaan Opens Up About Lack Of Singing Stars Produced By Film Industry Today

Shaan said it seems to be the age of rappers or musicians like Guru Randhawa and Badshah. Arjit Singh is the "last big exponent" to come from films, he said.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaan
Shaan | Image:X
The Indian music scene is undergoing a change and an artiste today doesn't have to depend on films to become popular, says singer Shaan. The vocalist, who broke onto the indie pop scene in the late 1990s with albums Love-ology and Tanha Dil, said it seems to be the age of rappers or musicians like Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Arjit Singh is the "last big exponent" to come from films, he said.

Shaan says the film industry is not producing great singing stars anymore

Shaan talking about youngsters having opportunities out of Bollywood to follow their musical dreams in today’s time. The singer said to PTI, “All the big names today in music, they are either rappers or they have their own brand of music styles. Arijit Singh was probably the last big exponent who came in from film music.But a lot of them first got popular doing their own non-film music, like Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Badshah, and King. But today, film music is hardly giving you the big singing star. "

 

My wellness mantra is to look on the bright side,' says Shaan | Health - Hindustan Times

 

Shaan on being branded as a ‘Bollywood singer’ 

The 51-year-old playback vocalist, known for film songs Musu Musu Haasi Deu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Chand Sifarish, and Jab Se Tere Naina, said it's difficult to make fans listen to his non-film music. "The only thing is that a singer like me, whose branding has become that of a Bollywood singer, it's very difficult to get out of that and for people to start listening to my non-film songs.

"But for others like Neha Kakkar, who came in from social media and then started getting their film songs... Today, it's changing, a singer doesn't have to really rely to become popular through film music," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Whatsapp logo