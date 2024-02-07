Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 01:28 IST

Shahid Kapoor Compares Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya To Terminator: We Didn't Ask...

Shahid Kapoor said the subject of his film might be something that hasn’t yet happened in real life but, he confidently said, will connect with the audience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has said that cinema should present stories that people in real life might not experience. The actor, in a recent media interaction, said that the subject of his film might be something that hasn’t yet happened in real life but it will connect with the audience.

Shahid Kapoor Compares His Film To Mr India, Terminator 

Talking to the media on Thursday, Shahid said, “When ‘Mr. India’ was released, and nobody in the audience thought of something like that but it did well, it’s one of our iconic films. We didn’t ask the makers that ‘this is not possible in real life, so we should not attempt telling a story like this’. One of the earlier blockbusters of Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘Terminator’, the audience connected with it and that’s how it became a franchise. He also played a futuristic robot in the film.”

He further mentioned, “There are many films like that in Indian cinema as well, the best example is the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Robot’. I feel, in cinema we should show those things that are not possible in real life. The audience only cares if a film is well-made, if it is the audience does show its love for the film.” 

What do we know about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, follows the story of a computer engineer, played by Shahid, who falls in love with a humanoid robot, played by Kriti. The film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhna Sah is set to theatres globally on February 9.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:40 IST

