Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Shahid Kapoor Replaces THIS Big Star In Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ki Shaadi? Here's What We Know

Reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor and director Sooraj Barjatya are set to collaborate for the second time with the upcoming film Prem Ki Shaadi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is busy with his next project Deva. The actor, who has a packed schedule ahead, has reportedly been approached by one of the veteran directors, Sooraj Barjatya. It has been reported that the actor will be replacing one of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Is Shahid Kapoor replacing Salman Khan in Prem Ki Shaadi?

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Sooraj Barjatya was supposed to collaborate with the Radhe actor for the fifth time for Prem Ki Shaadi. However, the actor backed out owing to creative disputes with the director. Now, it has been reported that Barjatya has approached Shahid Kapoor for the role.  The actor had worked with the director on Vivah, co-starring Amrita Rao.

(A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

A source told the portal that when Khan backed out from the project, Shahid's name quickly rose to the top of the director's list. "When Salman left the movie, he immediately approached Shahid, who also played the role of Prem in his 2006 romantic drama, Vivah. Both have met multiple times, and their conversations thus far point to the possibility of their reunion after 18 years. Barjatya is hopeful to get him on board, while Shahid has also shown his interest, but he hasn't given his final nod yet," the source said.

(A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about the project, the source added, "Barjatya intends to proceed with this project even after Salman Khan turned it down. He is now tweaking the script and has toned down the age of the lead character."

What do we know about Shahid Kapoor's next film Deva?

Shahid Kapoor is working with Rosshan Andrrews on Deva, an action thriller, which will have many action sequences. In the film, he will be playing the role of a cop and will be performing some action stunts. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

