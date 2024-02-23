Advertisement

Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan released in theatres on 26 January 2006. The film was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and became a cult classic. Recently, during a chat show, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he was offered Rang De Basant but he had to reject the role due to his other commitments.

Rang De Basanti poster | Image; IMDb

Shahid Kapoor reveals he rejected Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti

During a chat show, Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation as he said that he was once offered a role in Rang De Basanti. However, he had to reject the role as he was busy with his other work commitments. Shahid Kapoor said, "Rang De Basanti was the film that was offered to me but it was a very last minute and I remember I had some other films and dates, I could not meet them and see if it could happen but when I saw the film and I loved the film."

A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: X

In Rang De Basanti, Aamir Khan played the role of Daljit Singh, more commonly known as DJ. Soon after Shahid Kapoor made the revelation, fans began to wonder whether he would have done justice to the role played by Aamir Khan.

About Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti revolves around the lives of a group of friends wander aimlessly around their old campus after graduating from Delhi University, until a British filmmaker (Alice Patten) casts them in a film about British-era freedom fighters. Although the group is largely apolitical, the tragic death of a friend due to local government corruption sparks their patriotism. Inspired by the freedom fighters depicted in the film, the friends band together to avenge the killing of their friend.

Rang De Basanti featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others.