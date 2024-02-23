Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down Role In Aamir Khan Starrer Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan released in theatres on 26 January 2006. The film was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and became a cult classic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan released in theatres on 26 January 2006. The film was helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and became a cult classic. Recently, during a chat show, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he was offered Rang De Basant but he had to reject the role due to his other commitments.

Rang De Basanti poster | Image; IMDb

 

Shahid Kapoor reveals he rejected Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti

During a chat show, Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation as he said that he was once offered a role in Rang De Basanti. However, he had to reject the role as he was busy with his other work commitments. Shahid Kapoor said, "Rang De Basanti was the film that was offered to me but it was a very last minute and I remember I had some other films and dates, I could not meet them and see if it could happen but when I saw the film and I loved the film."

Advertisement
A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: X

 

In Rang De Basanti, Aamir Khan played the role of Daljit Singh, more commonly known as DJ. Soon after Shahid Kapoor made the revelation, fans began to wonder whether he would have done justice to the role played by Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

About Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti revolves around the lives of a group of friends wander aimlessly around their old campus after graduating from Delhi University, until a British filmmaker (Alice Patten) casts them in a film about British-era freedom fighters. Although the group is largely apolitical, the tragic death of a friend due to local government corruption sparks their patriotism. Inspired by the freedom fighters depicted in the film, the friends band together to avenge the killing of their friend. 

Advertisement

Rang De Basanti featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo