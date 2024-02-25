Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor tasted success with his debut film, Ishq Vishk, a college romance with song and dance and a new cast of actors. Shahid's chocolate boy looks and dancing skills earned him a sizable female fan base. However, film offers were scarce immediately following the success of Ishq Vishk, as producers were unable to find a role appropriate for his age. In an interview with Mid Day, Shahid Kapoor talked about the hardships he faced while trying to find projects after Ishq Vishk.

Shahid Kapoor struggled to find work after Ishq Vishk

During the interview, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his struggle in finding work after the success of Ishq Vishk. He said, "There was no work for my age bracket. I look too young. So, I debut in a college film."

Talking about the conversations he had with producers at the time, Shahid Kapoor said, "A lot of times they were like teri picture toh chal gayi hai but tujhe kis heroine ke saath cast karein. And then they would name three four big stars and say yeh sab toh tujhse … tu bachcha lagega inke saamne, tere andar mardaangi nahi aai hai abhi... How will you look like... because mass chahiye, massy hero chahiye. Woh toh tha nahi mere andar mass ka M bhi nahi tha. So, you know, all that did happen at that time. I did have to choose from whatever people were ready to offer me even though I was a successful actor because the kind of content that had been written at that time was made for the older actors. I think Hrithik came in 3 years before me, and then Vivek (Oberoi) happened."

Shahid continued, "'Tera toh chance hi nahi hai, tera toh hone hi nahi wala hai kuch.' So, I used to listen to all that and then go to producer and they used to say no we cannot cast anybody opposite you and all. So, good five-six years was all that. So, you chose from whatever, not chose, but just jumped at whatever came your way till things changed. I tell Ishaan (Khatter), man, you have no idea this is so much easier a time because there is so much young talent and there is so much diversity of the kind of films that get made, everything is not boxed into yehi chalta hai anymore."

Ishq Vishk Rebound, sequel to Shahid Kapoor's debut film, to release this year

Ishq Vishk, the film which marked the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is returning in a new form. The film, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, stars an exciting line-up of talents like Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. It’s set to release in theatres on June 28, 2024.

Ishq Vishk, which released 20 year ago, revolves around two childhood friends Rajiv (played by Shahid) and Payal (played by Amrita Rao). As the two friends grow older, Payal eventually falls in love with Rajiv, though Rajiv is unaware of her feelings. The film emerged as a sleeper hit.