Published 04:28 IST, September 1st 2024
Shraddha Kapoor Pens Gratitude Note For Stree Director Amar Kaushik, Producer Dinesh Vijan
Following the Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor recently expressed her gratitude towards the director in a social media post, which has gone viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor Pens Gratitude Note For Stree Director Amar Kaushik | Image: x
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
04:28 IST, September 1st 2024