Published 08:20 IST, August 20th 2024
Shreyas Talpade Reacts To Viral 'Om Shanti' Post Claiming He's Dead, Says Daughter, Family 'Anxious'
Emergency actor Shreyas Talpade has slammed those for creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of his family and well-wishers.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Shreyas Talpade. | Image: Shreyas Talpade/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:09 IST, August 20th 2024