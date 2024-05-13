Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. The film is part of his cop universe also featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. After wrapping Singham Again, the filmmaker will work on the much anticipated fifth installment of his Golmaal franchise. Coming 7 years after its last Golmaal film, cast member Shreyas Talpade revealed why it is taking them so long to make the movie.

Shreyas Talpade on Golmaal 5 delay

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shreyas gave an update on the upcoming Golmaal movie. The actor said, I just hope we announce Golmaal 5 next year. But I also think since Rohit Shetty is busy with Singham Again now, he will work on Golmaal 5 after it. We are also very excited as we also want to do the same fun again. It’s been 7 years now since the 4th part released, If Covid-19 pandemic didn’t struck we would have arrived a bit early. So, I think the film also got delayed because of that. But yes I am also looking forward for Golmaal 5.”

Rohit Shetty gives a timeline on Golmaal 5

In a previous conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty spilt the beans on his upcoming projects. The director especially gave an update on Golmaal 5 and Singham Again. The filmmaker claimed that catering to audience anticipation, he will have to expedite the making of Golmaal 5.

He asserted, “Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years.” The director assured that the next Golmaal will be much bigger than other parts of the franchise. He reiterated, “I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise.”

