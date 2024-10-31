sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Unity Day | US Elections | Bomb Scare | Diwali | Iran vs Israel |

Published 10:31 IST, October 31st 2024

Sidharth Malhota-Kiara Advani Arrive In Delhi To Celebrate Diwali With Actor's Family | WATCH

Since their wedding in 2023, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have celebrated major festivals in the National Capital where the actor's family resides.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's throback photo from Diwali 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's throback photo from Diwali 2023 | Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
Advertisement

10:31 IST, October 31st 2024