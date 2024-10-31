Published 10:31 IST, October 31st 2024
Sidharth Malhota-Kiara Advani Arrive In Delhi To Celebrate Diwali With Actor's Family | WATCH
Since their wedding in 2023, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have celebrated major festivals in the National Capital where the actor's family resides.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's throback photo from Diwali 2023 | Image: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
