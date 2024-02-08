English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

In Photos: A Look At Sidharth-Kiara’s Lavish Jaisalmer Wedding On Their 1st Anniversary

On the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s first wedding anniversary, let’s take a look inside all the coveted events surrounding their big day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani mehendi
Kiara Advani mehendi | Image:Kiara Advani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday, February 7. The couple got married last year in a lavish ceremony in Jaisalmer. On the occasion of their one year together, let’s take a look inside all the coveted events surrounding their big day. 

Mehendi

The couple dressed in coordinated shades of cream and yellow. Wearing an off-white lehenga, Kiara looked stunning; the color went well with the traditional chikankari fabric. She completed the ensemble with a gorgeous golden-yellow dupatta. Sidharth chose a mustard-yellow kurta with a bandhi that was intricately embroidered with tonal thread work. The Kashmiri-woven shawl, which was part of Manish's personal collection, gave the ensemble a hint of royalty.

 

Haldi

Kiara looked stunning in a burnt orange suit set with elaborate gold taar embroidery for the Haldi ceremony, while Sidharth matched her look with an orange kurta and white pajama bottoms.

Advertisement

 

Sangeet

For the sangeet, Kiara dazzled in an ombre lehenga that accentuated her golden base. The more than 4000 hours of painstaking handwork that went into placing the embellishments and matching threadwork were the pièce de résistance. In a black velvet sherwani with intricate golden embroidery throughout the bodice, Sidharth exuded a sense of grandeur. The kurta's asymmetrical silhouette exuded an Indo-Western vibe, and the Swarovski crystals that alternated with the threadwork added a classy touch.

 

Wedding Ceremony 

Three distinct dyes were specially formulated in Empress Rose hues to shade Kiara's ombre lehenga for her wedding. The metallic gold sherwani for Sidharth, featured ivory threadwork and exquisitely crafted badla work. Additionally, the ensemble underwent a unique Zardozi and Swarovski crystal technique.

Advertisement

 

After Party 

A rare photo from the post-wedding bash also surfaced online. It saw Kiara in a maroon velvet lehenga, while Sidharth was dressed in a black-suited ensemble.

 

Reception

For their reception, Kiara donned a monochrome haute-couture sculptural gown with a velvet satin wide squared neck and a fish cut trail. To complete her look, Kiara wore Manish Malhotra's signature layered diamond necklace.

Advertisement

 

On the other hand, Sidharth wore a tailor-made suave velvet suit. The ensemble features a classic turtleneck, velvet pants, and a velvet blazer, which is hand embroidered and crafted with black crystals and bugel beads.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement