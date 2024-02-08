Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday, February 7. The couple got married last year in a lavish ceremony in Jaisalmer. On the occasion of their one year together, let’s take a look inside all the coveted events surrounding their big day.

Mehendi

The couple dressed in coordinated shades of cream and yellow. Wearing an off-white lehenga, Kiara looked stunning; the color went well with the traditional chikankari fabric. She completed the ensemble with a gorgeous golden-yellow dupatta. Sidharth chose a mustard-yellow kurta with a bandhi that was intricately embroidered with tonal thread work. The Kashmiri-woven shawl, which was part of Manish's personal collection, gave the ensemble a hint of royalty.

Haldi

Kiara looked stunning in a burnt orange suit set with elaborate gold taar embroidery for the Haldi ceremony, while Sidharth matched her look with an orange kurta and white pajama bottoms.

Sangeet

For the sangeet, Kiara dazzled in an ombre lehenga that accentuated her golden base. The more than 4000 hours of painstaking handwork that went into placing the embellishments and matching threadwork were the pièce de résistance. In a black velvet sherwani with intricate golden embroidery throughout the bodice, Sidharth exuded a sense of grandeur. The kurta's asymmetrical silhouette exuded an Indo-Western vibe, and the Swarovski crystals that alternated with the threadwork added a classy touch.

Wedding Ceremony

Three distinct dyes were specially formulated in Empress Rose hues to shade Kiara's ombre lehenga for her wedding. The metallic gold sherwani for Sidharth, featured ivory threadwork and exquisitely crafted badla work. Additionally, the ensemble underwent a unique Zardozi and Swarovski crystal technique.

After Party

A rare photo from the post-wedding bash also surfaced online. It saw Kiara in a maroon velvet lehenga, while Sidharth was dressed in a black-suited ensemble.

Reception

For their reception, Kiara donned a monochrome haute-couture sculptural gown with a velvet satin wide squared neck and a fish cut trail. To complete her look, Kiara wore Manish Malhotra's signature layered diamond necklace.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore a tailor-made suave velvet suit. The ensemble features a classic turtleneck, velvet pants, and a velvet blazer, which is hand embroidered and crafted with black crystals and bugel beads.