sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |

Published 12:25 IST, October 23rd 2024

Sid-Kiara, Shahid-Mira, Vijay-Tamannaah, Celeb Couples Turn Up The Heat At Manish's Diwali Bash

Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Bollywood couples were dressed to the nines for season's first bash hosted by the ace designer at his residence on October 22

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party on October 22
Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party on October 22 | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:02 IST, October 23rd 2024