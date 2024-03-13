×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Sidharth Malhotra To Star In Another Actioner Post-Yodha, Movie To Be Directed By Balwinder Singh

After Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in another action flick which is set to be directed by popular filmmaker Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra | Image:X
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up to showcase his action prowess in not one, but three upcoming films and will entertain audiences with his adrenaline-fueled performances. First on the roster is Yodha, a high-octane action thriller directed by the dynamic duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ahuja. Set against the backdrop of mid-air drama, the film promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement, with early reports hinting at a surefire winner in the making.

Sidharth Malhotra's lineup of films

Not one to shy away from experimentation, Karan Johar is delving into the action genre with Kill, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, this action-packed venture features newcomer Laksh Lalwani, whose remarkable stunt skills are already generating buzz. Kill is set to hit screens on July 4.

 

 

But the action doesn't stop there for Sidharth Malhotra. He's also set to star in an action-adventure film helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for his directorial venture Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Confirming the collaboration, Balwinder reveals that the film is slated to commence filming in July. It is a gripping tale set in Uttarakhand and explores the themes of guilt, familial bonds, and the struggle to protect one's home and heritage.

Balwinder Singh Janjua told Bollywood Hungama, “I will be starting my next film which is an action drama with Sidharth Malhotra in July. The film is set in Uttrakhand. It is a story about guilt, about living with the burden of the past. It is about protecting your home, your mitti, about the family and other relationships. Sidharth has never done anything like this.”

 

 

What more do we know about Yodha?

Yodha follows the gripping narrative of an off-duty soldier formulating a strategy to defeat terrorists who hijack a passenger plane and ensure the survival of its occupants amidst engine failure. Penned by Muhammad Asif Ali and Ambre, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, marking Sidharth’s second project of the year after his appearance in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

